Smith went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, a caught stealing and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Houston.

Smith scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the automatic runner and stole his first base in 29 games. The theft was his fifth (caught once), a new career-high in the majors. Smith was also hit by a pitch for the 15th time this season, tops in MLB.