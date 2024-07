Smith went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Astros.

As a team, the Rangers only logged three hits Sunday. Two of those came off Smith's bat, and each wound up in the stands for the 26-year-old's first career multi-homer game. During his last 11 games, Smith is batting 13-for-40 (.325) with three homers, seven runs scored, eight RBI and a stolen base.