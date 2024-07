Smith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Rays due to glute tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's the same injury that kept Smith off the field for four games in June, and the hope this time around is that the injury will keep him out of the lineup for just one or two games. Since June 1, the 26-year-old infielder is slashing .319/.407/.511 with four home runs, 12 RBI and an .918 OPS over 94 at-bats.