Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Richards would start Sunday's series finale with the Orioles, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After Richards missed a few days of camp due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols, the Red Sox were debating whether to include him in the pitching schedule for the opening week, or to push back his first start until Monday against the Rays. He'll ultimately get the ball for the Red Sox's third game of the season, drawing a matchup against an Orioles squad that should present him with a better chance at picking up a win than Tampa Bay. Before he was forced into quarantine last weekend, Richards turned in a 5.93 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB in 13.2 innings over his four Grapefruit League starts.