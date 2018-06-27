Reds' Joey Votto: Ejected in first inning

Votto was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Braves in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.

It was Votto's eighth career ejection, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati. After a slow start to the campaign, Votto is now batting .301/.434/.459 with an NL-leading 61 walks, and his second-half surges in recent years offer hope that the best is still yet to come.