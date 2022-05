Rodgers went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and four RBI in a 14-10 loss to Kansas City on Friday.

After being shelved since Monday due to a hand injury, Rodgers doubled and scored in the second inning, doubled home two in the fifth and blasted a solo shot in the seventh for his first three-hit game of the season. The 25-year-old batted an abysmal .078 through 51 April at-bats but is now 13-for-35 in May with six of those hits going for extra bases.