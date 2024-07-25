Rodgers went 4-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 20-7 win over Boston.

Rodgers has at least one hit in six straight games following the All-Star break -- he's gone 9-for-25 (.360) with a home run in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old second baseman is slashing .270/.313/.394 with seven homers, 41 runs scored and 33 RBI across 336 plate appearances this season.