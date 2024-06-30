Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Rodgers had started in each of the Rockies' last six games following his return from the injured list June 21, going 7-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI and three runs. He'll get a breather for Sunday's matinee, paving the way for Aaron Schunk to make his first MLB start.
