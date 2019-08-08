Gallagher (side) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Gallagher was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with left side tightness, and it turns out the issue will force the backstop to miss at least 10 days. Nick Dini had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move and should offer catching depth behind Meibrys Viloria while Gallagher is on the mend.

