Meadows agreed to a one-year contract with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Detroit will keep Meadows around at north of $4 million in 2023. Meadows appeared in just 36 games last season around mental health struggles and injuries, finishing the year on the IL with strains to both of his Achilles' tendons. He should have a normal offseason and the expectation is that Meadows will be the starter in either right field or left on Opening Day.
