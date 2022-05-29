German (shoulder) has been throwing live batting practices, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, and he could begin a rehab assignment soon, according to the Associated Press.
The right-hander is currently on the 60-day IL, but he is "doing really well" according to manager Aaron Boone. German has been working to build up his arm at the Yankees' complex in Tampa, Florida, by throwing to hitters there. He appears to be nearing the next phase of his rehab, which would likely involve a stint with a minor-league club.
