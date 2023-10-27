Oubre ended with 27 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Bucks.

Oubre was outstanding in his Sixers debut, and despite the fact he came off the bench, he was highly efficient and finished as the team's second-best scorer. It would be a stretch to expect Oubre to score around 20 points per game, especially if he comes off the bench, but he should score enough to remain valuable across all fantasy formats. Due to his offensive-minded profile, he's going to get minutes and chances to make an impact as a scorer.