Harrell supplied 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 win over the Kings.

Filling in for Joel Embiid (foot) in the starting five Saturday, Harrell served as a solid replacement while providing his typically efficient scoring. The 76ers haven't indicated that Embiid's absence was the result of anything more than injury management, so Harrell could revert to a low-minute reserve role in the likely event the MVP candidate returns to action Wednesday against the Nets.