Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points (11-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo led all players in Monday's contest in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals while adding a pair of blocks in a well-rounded triple-double performance. Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in three of his last four games, posting a triple-double in two of his last three outings. Antetokounmpo has recorded a triple-double in six games this season.