Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 win over Charlotte.

While the production wasn't special by Antetokounmpo's standards, he did deliver his 46th double-double of the season and seventh in the last 10 games. Over that stretch, the perennial MVP candidate is averaging 27.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.1 assists while shooting a thunderous 63.8 percent from the floor a d 50.0 percent (7-for-14) from beyond the arc.