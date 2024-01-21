Antetokounmpo produced 31 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-22 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 141-135 win over Detroit.

The perennial MVP candidate just missed recording his sixth triple-double of the season after missing Wednesday's contest with a minor shoulder bruise. Three of his triple-doubles have come in January, and Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.0 points, 12.3 boards, 7.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks through nine games on the month.