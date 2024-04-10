Antetokounmpo (calf) is unlikely to return for any of the Bucks' final three regular-season games, and his status for the start of the playoffs is in question, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo exited Tuesday's win over the Celtics after suffering a non-contact injury, and he underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any damage to his left Achilles tendon. The Bucks have indicated that his return to play will be based on how his calf responds to treatment and rehab, but the timetable for a return is usually at least 1-to-2 weeks. Antetokounmpo has dealt with various injuries in his left leg this season and will presumably be monitored closely before being cleared to return for game action.