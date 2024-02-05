Antetokounmpo contributed 33 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo couldn't prevent a disastrous fourth quarter for the Bucks during which they were outscored by 27 points to blow a big lead, but that does little to sour his stat line from a fantasy perspective. The superstar forward once again donned his point-guard hat, leading all players with 13 assists while adding a game-high 33 points on an efficient 11-for-15 line from the field. Antetokounmpo has posted double-digit assists in back-to-back games and in seven of 17 contests since Jan. 1 after accomplishing the feat three times over 31 games prior to the start of the new year. He's averaging a career-high 6.4 dimes per contest this season to go along with his usual stellar work in other areas, as he's also posting per-game averages of 31.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks through 48 games.