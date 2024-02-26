Antetokounmpo racked up 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 win over Philadelphia.

Antetokounmpo put did it all for Milwaukee despite dealing with a nagging knee injury that listed him as probable entering the contest, leading all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and rebounds while ending one assist shy of a triple-double. Antetokounmpo has posted a 30-point double-double on 29 occasions this season, including in three of his last four contests.