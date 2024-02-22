Antetokounmpo is listed as probable to face the Timberwolves on Friday.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with patellar tendinitis on his right knee, but the probable tag suggests the star forward should play with no real restrictions. Antetokounmpo is having another excellent season with averages of 30.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 0.9 blocks per game since the beginning of January.