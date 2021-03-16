Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block during Monday's 133-122 victory against the Wizards.

The 26-year-old has now recorded three straight triple-doubles to begin the second half of the season. Over his last three games, Antetokounmpo is averaging an otherworldly 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 65 percent from the field and 95 percent from the charity stripe. The reigning MVP should continue to post monster numbers the rest of the way as he aims to give the Bucks the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.