Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-97 loss to Miami.

Antetokounmpo put up his usual standout stat line, but he got little help from his teammates, as no other Buck scored more than 16 points, grabbed more than six boards or dished more than five assists. Of course, fantasy managers who roster Antetokounmpo aren't likely to be concerned about the play of other Milwaukee players as long as the All-Star forward continues to thrive. He's been doing so all season and has posted a double-double in 19 of 22 contests since the turn of the new year, averaging 30.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.4 dimes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span.