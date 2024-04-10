The Bucks announced Wednesday that an MRI on Tuesday night confirmed Antetokounmpo suffered a left soleus strain during the win over Boston, and he'll miss the final three games of the regular season.

Shams Charania reported similar sentiments Wednesday morning on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" program and added the optimistic return timeline for an injury like this is 1-to-2 weeks, which would put Antetokounmpo's status for the postseason in doubt as well. With the Play-In Tournament taking place before the playoffs officially begin April 20, Antetokounmpo will have over a week to rest and rehab before the Bucks need to determine his status for Game 1 of their opening-round series.