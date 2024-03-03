Mitchell (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Mitchell will miss a second consecutive game due to left knee soreness. Isaac Okoro will draw the start in place of Mitchell, while Sam Merrill and Craig Porter could see increased minutes as well.
