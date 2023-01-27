Mitchell (groin) is out for Friday's game at Oklahoma City, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
As expected, the star guard will miss a second straight game after aggravating a left groin injury during the final moments of Tuesday's loss to the Knicks. Caris LeVert should remain in the starting five.
