Mitchell is questionable for Friday's matchup with the Pistons due to left knee soreness.

Mitchell is feeling some soreness in his left knee after logging 44 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Bulls, but we'll have a better idea on his availability for Friday's game based on his activity level at shootaround. If he is forced to the sidelines, Caris LeVert would get an opportunity to start while Darius Garland would likely see a bump in usage.