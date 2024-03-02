Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Mitchell and Caris LeVert (elbow) are both questionable after missing Friday's win over Detroit. Sam Merrill and Craig Porter would be candidates for playing time again if Mitchell and LeVert remain out Sunday.
