Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.

Mitchell and Caris LeVert (elbow) have both been ruled out, so Cleveland's backcourt depth will be tested. Isaac Okoro will likely move into the starting lineup, while Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Craig Porter are candidates for increased roles off the bench. Mitchell's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Knicks.