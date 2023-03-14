Mitchell has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets to manage a finger sprain on his left hand.
Mitchell suffered the injury over a week ago, but he hasn't missed a full game until now. The All-Star guard joins Jarrett Allen (illness) on the sidelines, so plenty of minutes will be available for Cleveland's reserves, though Darius Garland figures to lead the offensive attack and handle as much usage as he can in Mitchell's absence.
