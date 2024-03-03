Mitchell (knee) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell is officially listed as questionable but will likely miss a second straight game due to left knee soreness. If the All-Star is sidelined, Sam Merrill and Craig Porter would be candidates for playing time again, but Darius Garland would presumably be the primary beneficiary in terms of usage, while Isaac Okoro draws another start.