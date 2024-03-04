The Cavaliers announced Monday that Mitchell (knee) received a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection to address a left knee bone bruise and will be sidelined for at least the next three games.

Mitchell missed the past two games due to left knee soreness and was diagnosed with a bone bruise Monday. He's slated to be evaluated again over the weekend, so his absence could extend well past the current timeline if he hasn't shown enough progress by then. Isaac Okoro will likely continue to start in Mitchell's absence, but Sam Merrill and Craig Porter have carved out more bench minutes over the last two games, as well.