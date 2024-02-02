Strus registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

It's the fourth double-double of the season for Strus, adding to his career-best total. The fifth-year forward saw his usage shrink in January but he's still scored in double digits in six of the last games, averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.