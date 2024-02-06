Strus ended with 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 136-110 win over the Kings.

Strus posted his first game exceeding 15 points since Jan. 3, notching his eighth 20-point game of the season in total. The 27-year-old has slightly underwhelmed as a shooting weapon this season, but his 36.0 percent clip on catch-and-shoot attempts is more palatable compared to 22.0 percent shooting on 41 off-the-dribble threes. Strus has connected on 40.4 percent of his threes across 24 games with Darius Garland in the lineup, so he seems to benefit from Cleveland's dual-creation in the backcourt.