Strus contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 loss to the Bucks.

Strus posted his third consecutive game with double-digit scoring, although he had been extremely quiet through seven January contests prior, failing to exceed nine points on six occasions. The 27-year-old delivering inconsistent and underwhelming production in the context of Darius Garland's (jaw) extended absence is discouraging. Sam Merrill has stepped up as an equal contributor to Strus of late.