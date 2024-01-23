Tatum notched 39 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 15-19 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals over 41 minutes during Monday's 119-110 victory over Dallas.

Tatum dominated on both ends of the floor Monday, recording his 13th double-double of the season, matching his season-high with five combined steals and blocks. After a string of poor shooting, Tatum found his rhythm on the offensive end, much to the delight of fantasy managers. Look for Tatum to build on this performance in what should be a spicy matchup against the Heat on Thursday.