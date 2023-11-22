Watch Now:

Tatum is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.

Outside of Tatum, Boston's injury report is clean. If Tatum is unable to play, the Celtics will likely use a committee approach to soak up his minutes and usage. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis would likely all have more touches coming their way in that scenario.

