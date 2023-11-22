Tatum is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.
Outside of Tatum, Boston's injury report is clean. If Tatum is unable to play, the Celtics will likely use a committee approach to soak up his minutes and usage. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis would likely all have more touches coming their way in that scenario.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Explodes for 45 points in OT loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 29 against 76ers•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Drills five treys in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 27 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Dominates the glass in defeat•