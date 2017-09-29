Celtics' Marcus Morris: Court case ongoing
Morris and the Celtics are still awaiting the results of his trial in Phoenix, ESPN reports.
Morris and his twin brother, Wizards forward Markieff Morris, are in the midst of a trial in Arizona stemming from their alleged involvement in a 2015 assault. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Monday, so a verdict in the trial is expected sometime next week. "We're just waiting like everybody else to see what happens there," Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said. "But we feel good about what will happen. At the same time we understand what possibilities exist." Those "possibilities" include potential prison time, as well as discipline from the league, which could entail a minimum 10-game ban, per ESPN. At this point, Morris should be considered innocent until proven guilty, but more definitive information should be available in the coming days. The Celtics kick off the preseason Monday against the Hornets, a game Morris will almost certainly miss.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not with Celtics to start training camp•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: May miss start of training camp while on trial•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Traded to Boston•
-
Pistons' Marcus Morris: Won't play Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Pistons' Marcus Morris: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to play Sunday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...