Celtics' Marcus Morris: Court case ongoing

Morris and the Celtics are still awaiting the results of his trial in Phoenix, ESPN reports.

Morris and his twin brother, Wizards forward Markieff Morris, are in the midst of a trial in Arizona stemming from their alleged involvement in a 2015 assault. Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Monday, so a verdict in the trial is expected sometime next week. "We're just waiting like everybody else to see what happens there," Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said. "But we feel good about what will happen. At the same time we understand what possibilities exist." Those "possibilities" include potential prison time, as well as discipline from the league, which could entail a minimum 10-game ban, per ESPN. At this point, Morris should be considered innocent until proven guilty, but more definitive information should be available in the coming days. The Celtics kick off the preseason Monday against the Hornets, a game Morris will almost certainly miss.