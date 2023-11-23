Nowell is expected to sign a 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The NBA has granted the injury-riddled Grizzlies two 10-day hardship contract slots -- the team using them on Nowell and Shaquille Harrison. The 2019 second-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Timberwolves but has been with the G League's Stockton Kings this year. Nowell has flashed offensive upside, but his three-point shot is unstable. Of the two signees, it seems more likely Harrison will see significant action.