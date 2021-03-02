Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk said Hunter has scheduled a visit Friday with his doctors, who will determine whether he requires a second platelet-rich plasma injection in his surgically-repaired right knee, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

According to Schlenk, whether or not Hunter requires the second PRP shot will provide more clarity regarding the second-year forward's timeline for recovery. Shortly after Hunter required a scope for his meniscus in early February, Schlenk estimated that the 23-year-old would be sidelined for 7-to-10 weeks, so he's not expected to be ready to play coming out of the All-Star break regardless of the news he receives from his doctors. Instead, Hunter's fantasy managers should plan on him being available no sooner than late March in a best-case scenario.