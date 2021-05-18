Hunter is set to see his minutes restriction increase for Sunday's Game 1 versus the Knicks, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Hunter was held to 24 minutes against the Rockets in his first start since returning from a lengthy stay on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Coach Nate McMillan was unwilling to say Hunter's minutes restriction will be fully lifted, but it seems he should be capable of playing minutes closer to the 33.4 per game he averaged prior to the knee procedure.