Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores game-high 28 points Sunday
Prince had 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 loss to the Rockets.
Prince continued his stellar play of late, pouring in another 28 points in the loss. He has now scored at least 20 points in six of his last eight games. He has also contributed multiple steals and three-pointers while rebounding the ball well. He appears locked in for huge minutes as the season winds down and needs to be owned everywhere.
