Heat's Josh Richardson: Highly efficient in big road win

Richardson contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Richardson's production served as an ideal complement to the offensive exploits of Hassan Whiteside (28 points) and Dwyane Wade (22 points). The 25-year-old completed his emergence from a multi-game shooting slump in significant fashion, as his 66.7 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Jan. 19. Richardson had worked his way back up to 42.9 percent shooting in his most recent contest Saturday against the Pacers, but he'd failed to top 38.9 percent in any of the six games prior to that contest. The fourth-year wing is enjoying a career-best campaign overall, with his points (17.3), assists (3.8) and rebounds (3.7) all representing new high-water marks.