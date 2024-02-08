Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick were traded from the Mavericks to the Hornets on Thursday for P.J. Washington and two second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Mere months after signing a four-year, $53.3 million deal with the Mavericks, Williams has been shipped off to the Hornets. There's a solid chance he joins Charlotte's starting five, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to take on a much larger role. Williams should generally remain irrelevant in fantasy.