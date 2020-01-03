Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 30 versus Cavaliers
Rozier recorded 30 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Rozier scored at least 30 for the second time in the last seven games, and this is his fourth showing with at least six treys this season. He continues to thrive playing alongside Devonte' Graham, as Rozier is capable of playing both on and off the ball.
