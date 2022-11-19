Rozier recorded 28 points (11-32 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 49 minutes during Friday's 132-122 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Rozier didn't get much rest in this one, as he easily set a season-high with 49 minutes. He struggled to connect from the field but stuffed the stat sheet, marking just the third time this year he's finished with 20-plus points, five or more assists and five or more rebounds. Rozier is averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists over his last seven matchups (38.0 minutes).