Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points in loss

Mitchell ended with 23 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 102-97 loss to the Rockets.

Mitchell led the Jazz in scoring but needed 22 shot attempts to get to his 23 points. Mitchell has been a disappointment thus far and is the 66th ranked player in standard formats. Owners likely had to use a second round pick to grab him and so far it is a gamble that has not paid off. There is still time for him to turn things around but perhaps last season was who he is, at least for the time being.