Beverley -- along with Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks -- was traded from the Timberwolves to the Jazz on Friday for Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beverley was a crucial part of the Wolves' playoff run last year, and he averaged 11.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in Minnesota's six-game, first-round series against the Grizzlies. He now goes to a Jazz team that's presumably rebuilding after dealing Gobert, and it's not clear what his role will be with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Donovan Mitchell ahead of him on the depth chart.