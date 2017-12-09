Kings' Skal Labissiere: Back from Reno
Labissiere was recalled from the G-League on Saturday.
The Kings recalled Labissiere, Justin Jackson and Malachi Richardson from the Reno Bighorns in advance of Sunday's matchup with Toronto. It's unclear if Labissiere will reclaim a spot in the rotation, however, as he was a DNP-CD in each of the last two games, and he played only four minutes in the previous contest.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Assigned to G-League•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Boosts contributions in lopsided loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: In starting lineup Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting at power forward Sunday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Productive off bench again Thursday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...