Labissiere was recalled from the G-League on Saturday.

The Kings recalled Labissiere, Justin Jackson and Malachi Richardson from the Reno Bighorns in advance of Sunday's matchup with Toronto. It's unclear if Labissiere will reclaim a spot in the rotation, however, as he was a DNP-CD in each of the last two games, and he played only four minutes in the previous contest.

