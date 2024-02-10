Burks will be available to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Burks was acquired from the Pistons at the deadline and is expected to provide New York's second unit a big boost offensively. He may see an increased role early on, however, as the Knicks are dealing with several key injuries.
