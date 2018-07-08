Knicks' Troy Williams: Produtive effort in Vegas Summer League debut
Williams tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during the Knicks' 91-89 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Williams' scoring total led the second unit and checked in second only to 2018 first-round pick Kevin Knox's on the night for the Knicks. The 23-year-old showed some promise last season before a fractured jaw shut him down in early April, which led to Williams inking a two-year contract in mid-March. Williams is a versatile wing with a deft shooting touch, and he could certainly see some extended opportunity this coming season on a Knicks squad that figures to be devoid of serious postseason aspirations.
More News
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Out for season with fractured jaw•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Pitches in 11 points in Saturday start•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Will start vs. Pistons•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Leads bench with 11 in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Plays 23 minutes in victory•
-
Knicks' Troy Williams: Signs two-year extension with Knicks•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...