Knicks' Troy Williams: Produtive effort in Vegas Summer League debut

Williams tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes during the Knicks' 91-89 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Williams' scoring total led the second unit and checked in second only to 2018 first-round pick Kevin Knox's on the night for the Knicks. The 23-year-old showed some promise last season before a fractured jaw shut him down in early April, which led to Williams inking a two-year contract in mid-March. Williams is a versatile wing with a deft shooting touch, and he could certainly see some extended opportunity this coming season on a Knicks squad that figures to be devoid of serious postseason aspirations.